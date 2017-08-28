Nigeria have suffered a blow ahead of next Friday's World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in Uyo after Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi withdrew from the squad with a thigh muscle strain.

The 21-year-old will also miss the September 4 showdown against African champions Cameroon in Yaounde, according to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

He was due to join the Super Eagles training camp on Monday after Arsenal's Premier League game at Liverpool yesterday.

Iwobi, the nephew of legendary Nigeria star Jay-Jay Okocha, had played in Nigeria's first two World Cup qualifiers against Zambia and Algeria, scoring in a 2-1 win in Zambia in October last year.