Tanzania: Ali Kiba and Nandy Nominated for Afrima Awards

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's Nandy and Alikiba are among 18 Coke Studio stars nominated for 2017 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) scheduled to take place in November.

Other nominees in AFRIMA's regional and continental preliminaries include Yemi Alade, AKA, Runtown, Nasty C, Eddy Kenzo, Locko, Anselmo Ralph, Jah Prayzah, Busiswa, Amanda Black, Kiff No Beat, Mafikizolo, Micasa, Bebe Cool, Nyashinski, Olamide.

The list of nominees were unveiled this August at Renaissance Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria.

This year's nominee list includes 33 categories, 10 regional and 23 genre-based categories, with Coke Studio stars bagging 25 nomination slots.

In subsequent AFRIMA nominations other Coke Studio stars have been nominated in the continental categories. They include Kiff No Beat (Ivory Coast) Mafikizolo and Mi Casa (South Africa) in the Best African Group category.

For the Best Artist or Group in African Contemporary category, the nominees include Anselmo Ralph (Angola) and Alikiba (Tanzania). Aje by Alikiba Ft. MI has also been nominated in the category of Best Collaboration alongside Jah Prayzah's Watora Mari ft Diamond and Supporter by Locko Ft. Mr Leo.

The other categories in the continental awards that are aimed at shaping the narrative of African Music across the globe include: Best Artist or Group in African Hip Hop AKA (South Africa), Nasty C (South Africa); Best Artist or Group in African R&B and Soul - Alikiba (Tanzania), Anselmo Ralph (Angola); Best Artist in African Pop - Locko (Cameroon) and Yemi Alade (Nigeria).

The African Fans Favourite category has also attracted 10 nominees, with two going to Coke Studio stars; Nyashinski (Kenya) and Olamide (Nigeria). Other categories with Coke Studio stars include; Songwriter of the Year category - Anselmo Ralph, Revelation of The Year - Nasty C and Runtown, Producer of the Year and Song of the Year - Runtown.