The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Sunday boasted that nobody could re-arrest him.

Mr. Kanu is currently enjoying bail after spending about 16 months in detention for alleged treason. The federal government on Friday announced its decision to ask the court to revoke Mr. Kanu's bail for allegedly violating bail conditions including the directive not to address a crowd.

Should the bail be revoked, the separatist leader could be re-arrested.

An unrepentant Mr. Kanu, however, vowed to resist arrest saying ‎anyone who tries to arrest him while he remains in the South-east would not leave the region "alive."

The Cable online newspaper quoted Mr. Kanu as speaking at the Boys Technical College in Aba, Abia State.

"Some idiots who are not educated said that they'll arrest me, and I ask them to come. I'm in Biafra land. If any of them leaves Biafra land alive know that this is not IPOB. Tell them that's what I said.

"Tell Buhari that I'm in Aba and any person who comes to arrest Nnamdi Kanu in Biafra land will die here. I'll never go on exile I assure you," the IPOB leader said.

The Cable also quoted him as rejecting the calls for restructuring, saying only an independent Biafra would satisfy him and his supporters.

"Some people talk about restructuring, are we doing restructuring of Nigeria now? Are we doing fiscal federalism? Are we doing devolution? What we want is Biafra!

"Forget all the nonsense they write about us. We are not slowing down and no man born of a woman can stop us.

"They thought we are joking and God gave us a simple message that no one can stop us. The movement to restore Biafra is unstoppable," he said.

Mr. Kanu, who had earlier called for a boycott of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra restated his stance. That call has been condemned by Igbo leaders across political divide including the leading socio-political group, Ohaneze Ndigbo.