Zimbabwe: Cassper Nyovest Makes a Date With Bulawayo

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest makes a date with his fans in Bulawayo on September 15 at Large City Hall. The musician travels to Harare the following morning for another show. Organiser of the Bulawayo show Sikonjwa Babongile said the musician had a large fan base in Bulawayo and they wanted him to meet them. "Cassper is very popular this side and we are looking forward to hosting the event," he said.

Nyovest will be sharing with Cal-Vin, Freeman, Soul Jah Love and several other acts that include DJ Skaiva.

"The line-up is balanced because those are some of the musicians that have been performing well. We are calling upon the fans to come in their numbers and enjoy the music," she said.

Nyovest is one of South African musicians that have released several hit songs.

So far this year his new songs "Nyuku", "Superman" and "I wasn't Ready for You" are making waves.

On the other had local acts have a lot in their bags. Freeman recently released an album that is making waves.

Sikonjwa said they have done their best in having a good show on the night.

"All we want is the best for fun loving people in the country. We are hoping for the best and people should just expect fireworks," he said.

Freeman was on cloud nine for the show saying it was going to be a good event.

"I last performed in Bulawayo sometime ago and this show is going to be interesting. We are hoping for the best from this show," he said.

The musician said it was a great platform to share stage with Nyovest.

Calvin is on cloud nine saying the show has provided the much needed platform for them to rise.

"This is the best platform for me to shine. I am getting prepared for the big day and our fans should come in their numbers," he said.