Photo: The Citizen

President John Magufuli

Dodoma — Tanzania Traders have announced that they will seek audience with President John Magufuli to iron-out potential challenges including unorganised closure of their stores by state authorities which they describe had 'greatly' affected doing business in the country.

A council for the Tanzania Traders Association which met here under the chairmanship of Mr Johnson Minja unanimously directed the association's board to meet with President Magufuli within thirty days to wipe-out all challenges, especially those facing small-scale traders.

The association says, should the deadline end "and nothing has been reached between the govern-ment and the board, we will close all the shops countrywide," Mr Minja announced the resolution at the climax of a two-day meeting in the capital, Dodoma.

"As the board meet with the President, business will continue.

All shops should be open as usual for a period of one month ... This will be enough time for both par-ties to agree on pending challeng-es," he noted.

The issues in question include petty traders (Machingas) to be exempted from service levy.

The charges should only apply to large businesses.They are also appealing to the state to nullify a recent decision by Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango, which impose hefty penalty to business opera-tors whose electronic fiscal devices (EFDs) will be off-use for two con-secutive days (48-hours).

"We're not against EFDs. Business operators who have already paid for the devices should immediately be given," a statement reads in part.

The traders further said they were not in support of multiplex taxes from the municipal council and other state authori-ties suggesting such taxes should all be converted and paid directly through licence fee.

Expounding, Tanzania Traders Association official, Rev Kihondo said state authorities have lately been closing businesses without abiding to proper procedures."We want a judicial procedure before closing shops.

They're huge costs that businessmen face when such uncoordinated decisions are made," he said.

"We have agreed as all that the board should help the President.

This can be success-ful if the two parties meet.

"Regional chairpersons attend-ing the meeting here called upon the government to immediately open stores especially in Arusha pending court hearings