27 August 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Traders Seek JPM Audience Over Challenges

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
President John Magufuli
By Sunday News Reporter

Dodoma — Tanzania Traders have announced that they will seek audience with President John Magufuli to iron-out potential challenges including unorganised closure of their stores by state authorities which they describe had 'greatly' affected doing business in the country.

A council for the Tanzania Traders Association which met here under the chairmanship of Mr Johnson Minja unanimously directed the association's board to meet with President Magufuli within thirty days to wipe-out all challenges, especially those facing small-scale traders.

The association says, should the deadline end "and nothing has been reached between the govern-ment and the board, we will close all the shops countrywide," Mr Minja announced the resolution at the climax of a two-day meeting in the capital, Dodoma.

"As the board meet with the President, business will continue.

All shops should be open as usual for a period of one month ... This will be enough time for both par-ties to agree on pending challeng-es," he noted.

The issues in question include petty traders (Machingas) to be exempted from service levy.

The charges should only apply to large businesses.They are also appealing to the state to nullify a recent decision by Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango, which impose hefty penalty to business opera-tors whose electronic fiscal devices (EFDs) will be off-use for two con-secutive days (48-hours).

"We're not against EFDs. Business operators who have already paid for the devices should immediately be given," a statement reads in part.

The traders further said they were not in support of multiplex taxes from the municipal council and other state authori-ties suggesting such taxes should all be converted and paid directly through licence fee.

Expounding, Tanzania Traders Association official, Rev Kihondo said state authorities have lately been closing businesses without abiding to proper procedures."We want a judicial procedure before closing shops.

They're huge costs that businessmen face when such uncoordinated decisions are made," he said.

"We have agreed as all that the board should help the President.

This can be success-ful if the two parties meet.

"Regional chairpersons attend-ing the meeting here called upon the government to immediately open stores especially in Arusha pending court hearings

Tanzania

Kenya, Dar Increase Barriers to Trade, Against the Common Market Protocol

Tanzania more than tripled the number of non-tariff barriers (NTBs) it imposed on its regional partners last year,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.