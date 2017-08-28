South Africa: Serial Rapist and Serial Murderer, Both Due in Court

A serial murderer from Katlehong and a serial rapist another from Tshwane are due to appear in separate courts next week, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

"A Katlehong man linked to serial murders and another from Tshwane linked to serial rapes and house robberies are due to appear at Palm Ridge and Pretoria Magistrate Courts," said police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini.

The Katlehong man is linked to nine murder cases and four attempted murder cases that all took place since March this year.

"In one of the incidents, he attacked the family of four and a 9-year-old child was killed during May this year," said Dlamini.

The man was arrested in July in Rondebult during a shoot-out with police.

At the time of his arrest he was found in possession of two unlicensed firearms.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane man has been linked to a series of crimes including 17 different incidents in Atteridgeville since 2014, two in Silverton during February this year and another case in Mokopane.

Both men are due in court on Monday.

