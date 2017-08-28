Nigeria: Wapco Transports 70 Million SCF of Gas Daily - MD

Lagos — The Managing Director, West African Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), Mr Walter Perez, said at the weekend that the company transports 70 million standard cubic feet (scf) of gas daily to its customers as vandalisation of oil and gas pipeline has dropped.

Walter who stated this during the company's agenda for vendors forum, held in Lagos, with its contractors and customers, said the company has the capacity to transport about 150 million scf daily.

"Presently we are carrying just 70 million scf of gas, being the request by our customers but if the request increases, we will transport more. We have the capacity to transport over 150 million scf of gas daily but what we carry depends on our customers," he said.

Perez said that vandalism of pipelines had affected the volume of gas transported before, adding that lately, the volume had come back to normal.

The managing director said the company was, however, having debt challenges from some of its customers.

"Debt is an issue, but the company is working with countries involved to resolve it. Also, there are challenges of non-availability of gas, and during such periods, our customers used to look for alternatives but our suppliers now have more than enough," he said.

Perez said that the forum was held to enable WAPCo to interact with its service providers.

"We do this across countries that we operate in. We have done one in Ghana early this year. We will soon hold another one in Togo and Benin. It is to create a safety environment for our vendors and to let them know how we operate," he added.

WAPCo is a limited liability company that owns and operates the West African Gas Pipeline.