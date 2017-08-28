Nigeria: NPA Redeploys Management Team

In a bid to rejig its operations, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has reshuffled its management team with immediate effect.

The NPA made this known in a statement signed by its Principal Manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications, Ibrahim Nasiru.

According to the statement, the General Manager Eastern Ports, Goje Abudulahi Aliyiu now takes charge of the newly created Corporate and Strategic Communications Division. Also, Ebubeogu Iheanacho who until now was General Manager Monitoring and Compliance Western Zone, will now serve as General Manager in the Managing Director's office.

The erstwhile General Manager, Special Duties, Mrs Ugo Madubuike now assumes duty as General Manager, Monitoring and Regulatory Services.

The statement also noted that Abdulahi Buhari, who was General Manager SERVICOM, will take charge of Administration, while Mohammed Nasir Anas, moves from Administration to Security.

NPA's Abuja Laison office is to be overseen by Kabir Edward Dauda, the erstwhile General Manager, Monitoring and Compliance of the Eastern Zone.

Other new postings are those of Peter Obinomen, General Manger Capital Projects, who is now to assume duty as General Manager, Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Mohammed Ahmed Rufai, GM PP and D, who is now the General Manager, Engineering.

Also, Mrs Ufere Carolyn, General Manager Superannuation, now takes charge of SERVICOM, while Gbadamosi Rafiu Abiodun, General Manager Operations Western Ports, moves to Superannuation.

Similarly, the General Manger Maintenance Jatto Adeiza now takes charge of land and Asset Administration while Onueyenwa Simeon Obumneme, General Manager C and SP is now the General Manager in charge of ICT.

The statement added that all handover formalities are expected to be completed by September 8, 2017.