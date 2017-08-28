Malawi: Exhibitors Bemoan Poor Patronage At Agriculture Fair

Mzimba — Exhibitors at Mzimba District Agriculture fair have bemoaned poor patronage and blamed organizers for poor timing of the event.

Exhibitors interviewed at random said patronage this year was poor compared to the previous years.

Georgina Quanda wondered why the fair was not scheduled for a month end when most salaried workers are paid to enable farmers sell their products.

"Some of us have come from far places and we relied on money from the sales we hoped to make. It is very frustrating to see that the fair has just attracted very few passersbys.

"It would have been very good if the organizers dwelt on early September because despite just showcasing and finding links for our products, we also need sales to cover up expenditures we incur," Quanda said.

Another exhibitor from First Merchant Bank (FMB) Ellucious Shaba said the fair was not that attractive and asked the organizers to find strategies of attracting people to such fairs.

"I wish there was a band or some dances to attract people. There are so many people at Mzimba Boma alone but they have not come out.

"For instance, as FMB, we made quite huge sales during the previous Agriculture fair but this 2017 event has been so dormant," Shaba said.

However, Ishamael Kumwenda thanked organizers saying the fair unlocked market possibilities and interaction between the farmers.

District Agricultural Extension Coordination Committee Chairperson John Bosco Kasitomu said the major aim of the fair, which was held from August 24 to 25, was to link farmers to potential markets.