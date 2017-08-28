Tunisia: Travel Advisory Modified. Extension to the Island of Djerba

press release

Brussels — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders welcomes the improved security situation in Tunisia, while calling upon Belgian travelers to be prudent and vigilant given the terrorist threat. The travel advisory for Tunisia has therefore been modified. The perimeter within which travel is now possible has notably been extended to include the island of Djerba. However, Didier Reynders reminds travelers that it is essential to be prudent as recommended.

The entire travel advice can be consulted on the website of the FPS Foreign Affairs (Dutch/French).

Didier Reynders recalls that Belgium and Tunisia are united in the struggle against terrorism. Our country will continue its international commitment to this common struggle.

