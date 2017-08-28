Uganda: 18th Woman Killed in Wakiso

Kampala — Another body of unidentified woman has been picked by police in Kitala, Katabi town council, Entebbe, in Wakiso District.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Mr Emilian Kayima, said the decomposing body of a lady in her 30s was found dumped by the roadside in the wee hours of Sunday.

"This morning we got information of yet another body in Kitala Entebbe of yet to be identified person, a lady possibly in her 30s whose body was dumped by the roadside and it was in a decomposing state," Mr Kayima said.

Mr Kayima said the body was picked by police and taken to hospital for post-mortem. He said police was combing the area to see if there are possible leads to have the accomplices arrested.

She becomes the 18th woman to be killed in Wakiso District especially in Katabi town council, in Entebbe and Nansana Municipality. At least 11 women have been killed in Entebbe and eight in Nansana between May and August.

The Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, on Monday attributed the women murders to ritual sacrifices. He said a suspect connected to the murders confessed to have killed at least eight women on orders of a business tycoon in Nansana for his ritual satisfaction to get more wealth.