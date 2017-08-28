South Africa: Berry Appleman & Leiden Announces Opening of Johannesburg Office

press release

San Francisco — Berry Appleman & Leiden (BAL) expands its Africa presence with a second office located in Johannesburg, South Africa, led by Managing Director Owen Davies. Davies opened BAL's Mozambique office in 2016.

"The South Africa office is excellently positioned to complement the work of our Mozambique office by way of regional in-person consular support," Davies said. "Since Johannesburg is the financial hub of South Africa, it is a natural economic and geographic location for us to enhance services to our clients in the finance, technology, pharmaceutical, energy and business process outsourcing industries."

Capitalizing on BAL's government advisory services on a global scale, the firm's new office in South Africa is excellently placed to advise both the government and clients on the overhaul of the South African immigration system that the Department of Home Affairs plans to implement by March 2019.

Davies is widely recognized as a corporate immigration expert for the region and a leading international corporate immigration lawyer. With twenty years' experience, Davies brings considerable expertise to BAL's African practice. He is a leading solicitor and advisor to multi-national companies, governments and international trade blocs on global immigration issues, including crisis management, immigration program and policy development.

"BAL recognizes the importance of Africa to our clients," said BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "As both immigration challenges and volumes continue to increase across the continent, it's an exciting time to expand our footprint in the region in line with demand."

About Berry Appleman & Leiden Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP was established in 1980 as a corporate immigration law firm. BAL provides comprehensive immigration services from offices in Austin, Boston, Dallas, Dubai, Geneva, Houston, Johannesburg, London, Maputo, McLean, Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney and Washington, DC. The firm and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers Global, Chambers USA, Martindale Hubbell, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. Non-U.S. offices are operated by affiliated entities in those countries. See website for details. www.balglobal.com

