Malawi/Morocco: RVG Releases Flames Squad for Friendly Matches in Morocco

The 20 member squad has eight foreign based players while the rest are locally based.

Some notable names missing in the squad include Yamikani Chester, who sustained an injury. Micium Mhone is also out of the squad.

However, there are also new faces like Righteous Bandawe and Gomegzani Gondwe.

Goal keepers include Charles Swini and Ernest Kakhobwe.

Flames defenders include Denis Chembezi Stanley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi, Limbikani Mzava, Frank Banda, Yamikani Fodya and Gomezgani Chirwa.

In the Midfield, Simeon Singa, Chikoti Chirwa, Robert Ng'ambi, Gerald Phiri Jnr and John Banda have been picked to control the field of play.

Dalitso Sailesi, Richard Mbulu, Gabadinho Mhango, Fletcher Bandawe, Righteous Banda and Jabulani Linje have been selected as wingers and attackers.