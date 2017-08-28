Tanzania: Jail More Corrupt People, Magufuli Orders Agencies

Tanzania President John Magufuli on Thursday asked the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to put more efforts in investigating and prosecuting corruption cases, saying he wanted to see more corrupt people jailed.

"More needs to be done with regard to investigations and prosecutions... I want more corrupt people to be jailed. I know that people don't want to hear such statements, but I want more people who are involved in corruption to be jailed. If these people are jailed, there will no longer be corruption.

"This must be done steadfastly, and you should fear nobody. Anybody who is involved in corruption is not only my enemy, but is also an enemy of all Tanzanians. We must reach a point where we can live without corruption in Tanzania," President Magufuli said.

He said if corruption is reduced by at least 80 per cent, it will be easier for the economy to grow.

"You need to know that some of the measures we have been taking have impressed many donors and investors," he said State House after swearing in Brigadier-General John Mbungo as the PCCB deputy director-general following his appointment on Tuesday.

Fully involved

President Magufuli said government officials at all levels should be fully involved in the war against corruption to reduce the vice's impact on society.

He added that many problems the government was grappling with, including ghost workers, fake academic certificates, drug abuse, dubious contracts and impropriety within the legal system, were a direct result of institutionalised corruption.

"I have decided to lead from the front in this struggle against corruption, and I'm asking for your co-operation," he said.

Dr Magufuli directed PCCB to ensure that all those involved in corruption were made to face the full force of the law without exception.

Speaking at the launch of an anti-corruption campaign jointly organised by PCCB and bus rapid transit operator Udart, Brig-Gen Mbungo pledged to give the war on corruption fresh impetus, and asked Tanzanians for their co-operation.

He said government officials who conceal corruption at their workplaces would be deemed accessories to the vice and prosecuted.

"PCCB is looking forward to receiving cooperation from all and sundry. Any government official who will undermine the war on corruption will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

He warned that there would no sacred cows in the agency's endeavour to stamp out corruption in Tanzania.

Brig-Gen Mbungo said the campaign was aimed at raising public awareness on corruption and encourage the public to shun bribery and volunteer information.

As part of the three-month campaign, 60 Udart buses would display anti-corruption messages, including "Penda Nchi Yako, Kataa Rushwa (Love Your Country, Reject Bribes)."