South Africa: Coenie to Have Scan On Rib Injury

Springbok prop Coenie Oosthuizen will undergo a scan to determine the scope of the injury he sustained against Argentina in Salta on Saturday.

Oosthuizen started the game at tighthead prop for the Boks in an encounter they won 43-21, securing a bonus point in the process.

He left the field in the 53rd minute of the match after sustaining a rib injury.

He was replaced by Trevor Nyakane.

Oosthuizen will undergo the scan when the Springboks return to South Africa on Tuesday before assembling again on Friday, September 1.

They will travel in two groups to Australia, with members of the management team accompanying the backs on Friday evening, while the rest of the touring party will fly out to Perth on Saturday evening.

They meet the Wallabies in Perth on Saturday, September 9.

Kick-off is at 12:00 (SA time).

