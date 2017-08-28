Photo: The Observer

President Yoweri Museveni shakes hands with Bobi Wine.

President Museveni is expected to camp in Kalungu district today and tomorrow to bolster NRM's campaign to retain the district's LC-V chair in Thursday's by-election.

NRM's Richard Kyabaggu, whose February 2016 election was annulled for electoral malpractices, is facing a tough challenge from his predecessor, DP's Emmanuel Musoke, in an election that has sharply divided the NRM leadership in the district.

A sizeable number of NRM leaders are allied to Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu (DP), in supporting Musoke, while Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries minister and Kalungu East MP Vincent Ssempijja (NRM) is struggling to keep party members united behind Kyabaggu.

While Ssempijja's camp hopes to ride on Museveni's influence to win Thursday's by-election, Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi (aka Bobi Wine) is also joining the DP camp in the final push for votes.

The race also has two NRM-leaning independents, Mathias Kintu Musoke and David Luyombo Busagwa, who defied a call by NRM secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba to stand down in favour of Kyabaggu.

Away from the real candidates, the campaign has opened a bitter fight between Ssempijja and Ssewungu, the MPs representing the only two constituencies in the seven-year-old district. The duo continues to trade accusations during speeches at their respective candidates' rallies.

As the campaign enters its final phase, several violence-related cases have been lodged with police. Gerald Kiggundu, a former LC-V councilor for Lukaya town council, has filed a complaint with police accusing Ssempijja's aides and three armed soldiers of attacking him.

"I was attacked on August 24 at about 8pm but I managed to escape. When they left my place, they went and attacked Charles Sserwanja, the LC-V councilor for Bukulula sub-county, who they stabbed in the hand and also vandalized his motorcycle," Kiggundu told The Observer on August 25.

Ssewungu has also told police he has received death threats from Ssempijja's aides.

"Ever since I reported the case at police, they haven't taken any action. I will keep an eye on the police but for now I have to mind about Sserwanja's health because he was injured," Ssewungu said.

Sserwanja, an NRM leader, is campaigning for the opposition candidate. Musoke's supporters also include the former NRM district chairman, Kiddu Ssali; Lukaya town council mayor Gerald Ssenyondo Kikyamu; and Hussein Kayizzi Matovu of Bukulula.

"The party can't accuse us of defiance. We are being respectful to the president who is also our party chairman who always spoke in praise of Musoke [during his term of office] as a hardworking leader. If Museveni recognised that, why should we drop him [Musoke]?" Kayizzi wondered.

"Secondly, if Museveni himself appointed known opposition politicians like Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi and Beti Kamya to his cabinet, there's no harm in us supporting an opposition candidate," Kayizzi added.

PROTEST VOTE?

Before joining parliament and later cabinet, Ssempijja was the district chairman of Masaka before it was split into four districts.

Given his seniority, Ssempijja behaves more like a kingmaker.

Some former MPs such as Umar Lule Mawiya (Kalungu East), Anthony Yiga (Kalungu West) and Florence Kintu (Woman) have refused to be put under the thumb of the minister.

Many accuse Ssempijja of failing to use his ministerial position to bring services to Kalungu. Instead, critics claim, the minister spends more time fanning 'unnecessary' political fights.

"We have to punish the minister because he has misused his office to fight his fellow leaders in the district instead of using his office to develop the district," Kiggundu said.

To respond to critics, Ssempijja carries a box file of documents listing some of the projects he has brought to Kalungu, including the government's $11 million (Shs 39.6 billion) rural electrification project.

However, Ssewungu also claims to be the brains behind the same project. He carries copies of a printout of his email correspondences, lobbying the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) for the same project.

Ssewungu has asked village chairpersons to share the copies with community members. The DP legislator said opposition-held constituencies like his Kalungu West, Florence Namayanja's Bukoto East and Mathias Mpuuga's Masaka municipality are doing quite well.

"Other than blowing Shs 45m in a single day to fly a chopper here, what has he [Ssempijja] done for his constituency? When government through his ministry procured tractors for distribution to farmers, he took all of them to Mbarara," Ssewungu said.

The vocal MP also accused Ssempijja of using his office to close landing sites in Lukaya town council under the guise of fighting illegal fishing yet he wanted to give the land along the shores of Lake Victoria to some Chinese to cultivate rice.

FRANTIC EFFORTS

Ssempijja has spent the last three weeks overseeing the grading of several roads in the district such as Lukaya - Lusango, Lukaya - Lwabenge, Lwabenge - Kyamuliibwa and Kalungu - Villamaria among others.

Like Ssewungu, who has distributed water to homesteads, Ssempijja has also bought a water tanker to deliver water to any home in need.

He also handed over a double-cabin pickup truck procured under the World Bank-funded Agriculture Cluster Development Project (ACDP) to the district's agriculture department.

At his home in Kapere zone, Lukaya town council, this writer on August 25 found NRM mobilisers drawn from different districts in Masaka sub-region busy with the NRM campaign.

The minister, however, has trouble getting his fellow NRM parliamentarians and ministers to join the campaign. While the DP camp has the support of the entire DP caucus in parliament and other opposition figures such as Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, the only bigwigs that Ssempijja has on Kyabaggu's campaign trail include the minister of state for Microfinance, Harunah Kyeyune Kasolo, and EALA representative Mathias Kasamba, who attended the NRM post-nomination rally.

Interviewed, Ssempijja refuted claims of disunity in the NRM camp.

"We have made some strides towards reconciliation. All the former MPs and other leaders are with us; we are moving on well. As you may have heard over CBS, I and Mawiya reconciled; we have never been as united as we are in this campaign," Ssempijja said.

The said reconciliation happened on August 19 during the last funeral rites for John Bakitumye Mukasa in Kulubya cell, Lukaya town council when Mawiya announced he had been sent by President Museveni to ask his supporters to rally behind the NRM candidate.

Ssempijja and Mawiya hugged.

The following day, Mawiya hosted about 400 of his campaigners at his Kiweesa home in Bukulula subcounty to further communicate the president's message.

Interestingly, however, Mawiya told The Observer that reconciliation with Ssempijja is unlikely.

"I have not and I doubt whether reconciliation with Ssempijja is possible. I was in Kalungu because I had been asked by the top party leadership to do what I did," Mawiya said.

ABUSED, INSULTED

During last Friday's interview, Ssempijja said he is not taking Ssewungu's attacks lightly and is preparing to fight back.

"I have been abused by Hon Ssewungu at the rallies and the other day [August 23] he was on NBS TV... I have been called a thief, a stupid person and every bad thing has been said about me but I will use the law and all straight avenues to answer back," Ssempijja said.

Asked about claims that he uses armed men to intimidate Musoke's campaigners, Ssempijja said, "You came in unnoticed. You never indicated that you would come, but have you seen any guns around? I am powerless. Given the insults against me, I would have behaved differently but I have been the most disciplined."