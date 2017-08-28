South Africa: Man Missing After Being Washed Out to Sea in Port Alfred

A man remains missing at sea after disappearing under the water during a strong rip current surge at West Beach in Port Alfred, the National Sea Rescue Institute said on Sunday.

"A young man, believed to be aged in his early 20s, was missing in the surf after reportedly being witnessed being swept out to sea," said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon in a statement.

The man had been swimming with two other friends, who both managed to get out of the water without assistance, on Saturday afternoon. They are all believed to be Rhodes University students.

A police dive unit search was underway.

