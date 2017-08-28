Uganda: Inside Museveni's New Love for Wakiso and Kampala

opinion

President Museveni has made more than Shs2b donations in cash and pledges since the end of the 2016 presidential elections in just Kampala and Wakiso.

The figure based on State House press reports could be much higher given that some donations and handouts are never officially reported.

The fact that he lives and works between the two districts aside, the incumbent has also made at least 20 "wealth creation" trips in the two urban districts within the same period with artisans lately being the apple of his eye. They have taken more than 90 per cent of the donations either in cash or tools donated to use in their trade.

Also, apart from visits abroad, receiving delegations in the country and commemorations of international days, President Museveni has not been active in any part of the country as he has in the two districts.

"Maybe these [visits to Wakiso and Kampala] are the more publicised but it doesn't mean the President is not paying attention to other districts. He's President of the entire country," senior presidential press secretary Don Wanyama says when asked why the district seem special to his boss.

"But anyway, the Presidential Initiative to Skill the Youth, where some of these projects fall, is piloted in the districts you have mentioned," he adds.

When perfected, Mr Wanyama says, the projects Mr Museveni is championing will be rolled out to other places in the long run.

He explains that Mr Museveni's mission is to get urban youth, re-skill and re-tool them and give them minimum equipment, support and have them join the small scale manufacturing sector.

"Statistically, most of these urban unemployed are in the capital city and its environs," he says.

Mr Wanyama's explanation is, however, betrayed by a State House move in July.

Last month officials from State House closed down Najjera Presidential Initiative Youth Training Centre after Dr Besigye attended an introduction ceremony in the same area it is located. The beneficiaries of the Shs340 million projects took photos with the Opposition leader which is said to have angered the State House officials.

On the face of it, President Museveni's activities look like those of a hands-on leader, on the frontline working to give his people a shot at a better life.

Interactions with beneficiaries, observers and those hoping to catch the president's eye, however, points to a well-structured, deliberate and calculated campaign by the incumbent to get support in the two most populous districts. The latest campaign starts with lessons from the 2016 presidential and parliamentary polls.

Police and the military were heavily deployed ahead of the polls and immediately after to quell any uprisings and dissent expected especially in Kampala and Wakiso. Many Opposition activists were covertly or overtly picked and detained for varying lengths of time, some in the dreaded Nalufenya detention centre.

When President Museveni was declared, for example, by the Electoral Commission as the winner of the 2016 presidential election, Kampala and Wakiso remained ghost towns. A handful of supporters donning yellow T-shirts were mobilised with food, drinks and cash to take to the streets and celebrate but even this did not last.

Observers say the President seems to have come alive to the fact that intimidation and even persecution only serves to embolden genuine Opposition against his rule and alienate other would-be supporters. It also does not go down well with the international community, including those seeking to invest in the country.

"The kind of political games of disenfranchising voters they played in 2016 have come to haunt them. I think after that debacle he has realised that the people don't want him," Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago says.

Citing a recent directive by the President to have taxes on the informal sector harmonised which has been used, Mr Lukwago says President Museveni's "pandering" in Kampala and Wakiso will amount to nothing.

The Kampala minister has reportedly written a letter to the city management rolling back on the directive.

Soft power

In Kampala alone, there were thousands of officers of the Field Force Unit, deployed to quell riots and conduct patrols in the city by the time the 2016 polls came to an end.

One of President Museveni's first actions in his new five-year mandate was to order them off the streets. The President sought to pacify and bring the Opposition in the two districts back to his fold peacefully.

In this pursuit, Mr Museveni has adopted strategies of his main rival, Opposition leader Kizza Besigye and has in some instances campaigned against his own government. He, for example, will vent about the service delivery failures before presenting his latest strategy as the solution.

Unlike Dr Besigye who has to struggle with police and other security organs to meet the electorate in public places such as markets and trading centres, President Museveni is only escorted to the same.

A sight of Dr Besigye in trading centres such as Kalwere and other towns in Wakiso and Kampala brings work to a standstill as people rush to welcome him. Some give him money, other food stuffs, some prostrate while others clean the streets among other activities.

In some of President Museveni's recent tours, his handlers seem to have adopted the strategy.

At one of his stop overs on August 21 in Kawempe, Bwaise, Kibuye, Ndeeba and Nateete he is pictured head and hands out of his armoured SUV carrying a child handed to him by one of the people gathered to listen to him.

In an earlier August 3 photo, he is seen in his S500 Pullman Guard receiving bunch of matooke, a resident of Banda gifted him. Many times when the photos are posted, anti-establishment social media users rush to the archives to pull out photos of Dr Besigye to compare the two. Some have even accused the President of being a copycat.

The President also seems to have abandoned the ruling NRM structures and other State workers and decided to take on the mission by himself.

Kampala Capital City Authority executive director Jennifer Musisi was once President Museveni's blue-eyed girl in the city. She always took centre stage, including at one time giving President Museveni a night tour of the city and sometimes riding in the same vehicle with the President.

After the February elections, Mr Museveni blamed her methods of causing him and the ruling NRM loss in Kampala. She has since been publicly sidelined with either Kampala minister Beti Kamya taking a prominent role in Mr Museveni's activities or Museveni going it alone.

Even in Wakiso where NRM controversially defeated Democratic Party candidates in constituencies such as Busiiro South and Entebbe Municipality, the President has mostly reached out to the citizens alone with the MPs in the area mainly playing an observer role.

Will soft power deliver?

President Museveni is officially 73 and will be 77 in 2021 and therefore ineligible to contest in 2021. While he has dismissed the age limit debate as speculation peddled by "undisciplined members", some argue that he is merely deflating the debate to later. The ground, those who hold that view, is being prepared for his 6th elective term.

Wakiso and Kampala have at least a combined population of four million people, making them every presidential candidate's dream. In 2016, they had a combined total of at least 1.9m voters but the role of the two was watered down when several delays to deliver voting materials ensured that many voters in the two districts did not vote.

Mr Wanyama dismisses the notion that the President is trying to regain his balance in the two districts ahead of the 2021 election.

"Do we have an election looming? Why wouldn't the President campaign when no election has been announced? The President is simply doing what he was elected to do: improve lives of citizens," Mr Wanyama says.

"Opposition people should stop panicking. The next election is four years away, we don't even know who the candidates will be!"

But Mr Lukwago says the actions of the President "fit well in the hypothesis that he is all out to do politicking in Wakiso and Kampala" and that the President is "using a carrot and stick method".

In Kampala, for example, Sunday Monitor understands that the Kampala ministry has been given Shs7.9b even without the required ministry personnel such as an accounting officer.

Some of this money is said to be part of President's mobilisation drive in Kampala. We were unable to speak to Ms Kamya, but she has previously promised to help President Museveni and NRM to mobilise 80 per cent support for them in 2021.

In the face of President Museveni's onslaught, sources in the Opposition indicate that several meetings have been held and they are due to start a counter campaign.