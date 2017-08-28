Nigeria's Restructuring Is Not Negotiable, Southern Leaders Insist

Lagos — Prominent leaders from the south west, south east and south-south yesterday converged on Lagos to brainstorm on the vexed issue of the country's restructuring, saying the patience of Nigerians is fast evaporating under the present governance structure.

The leaders operating under the aegis of, "Southern Leaders Of Thought" led by Prof. Ben Nwabueze, at a press conference in Lagos said the present situation could lead violent reaction and resistance if the clamour for restructuring is not immediately addressed.

The group said it has produced a roadmap that will form basis of its negotiations when all concerned groups eventually converge to discuss the future of the country.

In an abridged prepared text read to the media, Nwabueze said, "Theb message underlying our statement at this Press Conference is that negotiated Re-structuring, implemented through a new Constitution, is the best assurance for the realization of our desire for one Nigeria.

"We, members of the Group of Southern Leaders of Thought, are committed Patriots, imbued with an abiding faith in one Nigeria, and the belief that the majority of Nigerians share the same faith, but wish to be given an opportunity to negotiate changes in our governmental structures, needed to accomplish their desires believing that appropriate structures must be put in place for good governance, another of our vital needs, to take place."