Uganda: Lawyers Cited in Bukasa Cemetery Land Grab

Kampala — Lawyers have been cited in fraudulent transactions that led to parcelling out 13 acres of Bukasa Cemetery land owned by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

The Commission of Inquiry into land matters last week heard that M/s Seyani and Brothers, a construction company owned by foreign nationals, funded lawyer Herbert Kiggundu Mugerwa to acquire proprietorship of the cemetery land.

Appearing before the Commission, Mr Mugerwa, a partner with KMA and Advocates, confessed that he acquired proprietorship of the land before leasing it to M/s Seyani Brothers for 99 years in 2010.

"I do not own any land in Bukasa but I know that there are title deeds in my names. Around 2009, my clients Seyani and Brothers and Company Uganda Limited were looking for land and they were approached by brokers who were selling land around Bukasa and my client picked interested," he said.

He told the commission that he advised the brokers to bring registered proprietors for negotiations and "a lawyer representing the proprietors, Muzafar Lwere Lwanyaga, came and we negotiated with the client".

"We received 13 areas. I commissioned a surveyor to open boundaries and carve off the three acres to keep his client's title intact which he did. I got the 10 acres, created a 99-year lease in favour of Seyani Brothers and the residue was comprised into titles. It was still in my names but I handed them to Mr Lwere," he testified.

Mr Mugerwa further informed the commission that during negotiations, Mr Lwere told them that his client, Zaidi Semuwemba, was not readily available but he had instructions to conduct the transaction on his behalf.

He said that the property was transferred into Mr Lwere's names and that at the time of purchase it was 13 acres but the company was only interested in 10 acres although the entire land was transferred into Mr Mugerwa's names on the understanding that the residue would be transferred back to Mr Lwere's names.

The commission chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire observed that M/s Seyani and brothers purchased the land and regularised its ownership on paper as lessor through the lawyer.

Only squatters considered

Asked if he saw a cemetery upon inspecting the land and inquired into the history of the said land, Mr Mugerwa said in buying land, a buyer only considers squatters.

He said that the company paid him ground rent and premium was paid up front, but he could not tell the commission how much he was paid.

"I cannot keep recalling every transaction because since 2011, I have done a number of transactions. I never anticipated questions in regard to how much I was paid. I gave all the documents to the investigators," Mr Mugerwa said.

In a separate appearance, the managing director of Seyani Brothers, Mr Manish Parbad Seyani, confirmed acquiring the land through their lawyer, Mugerwa, saying they trusted him.