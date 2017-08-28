Uganda: No Jobs for Museveni Envoys Kezaala, Ochula

With no openings at diplomatic missions abroad, the two appointees remain stranded in Kampala eight months after President Museveni appointed them, reports SADAB KITATTA KAAYA.

Eight months after their appointment as deputy ambassadors, former opposition gurus Mohammed Baswali Kezaala (DP) and Michael Ochula (FDC) are yet to get the much-needed government nod to join any of Uganda's foreign missions.

In January, President Museveni announced new ambassadorial appointments, dropping some of the old envoys and replacing them with new faces picked from some losers in the 2016 general elections.

While some new appointees reported for work at their new missions at the end of July, Kezaala and Ochula are still stranded in Kampala, awaiting their posting letters.

A source in Foreign Service told The Observer on Friday that the two former opposition leaders were told in July 2017, at the end of the envoys' induction course at the Jinja-based Civil Service College that they may have to wait until the next financial year to get posted.

The reason, according to the source, was budget constraints. The source said the ministry of Finance hadn't released enough funds to cater for deputy ambassadors.

"The earliest they may get posted is in the next quarter but for now, they are still in Kampala," the source said on August 25.

This financial year, the ministry of Foreign Affairs made a budget request of Shs 145bn but got Shs 31bn. Interviewed on Saturday, Kezaala said his posting is being worked on but declined to discuss the matter further.

"I am no longer in politics. I am now very reserved with my words; those are the diplomatic norms," Kezaala said before he hung up.

The head of Communications and Diplomacy at the ministry of Foreign Affairs, Margaret Kafeero, said in an interview on Saturday that the opposition appointees may have to wait a little longer.

"At the moment, we don't have any vacancies at the missions; maybe that is the reason they have not been deployed," Kafeero said.

Previously, deputy ambassadors were deployed by the ministry but, according to Kafeero, the norm has since changed.

"Based on the last three occasions, it is the president who posts the deputy ambassadors. If he has decided that it is Foreign Affairs to make the postings, then he will communicate to us," Kafeero said.

RESTRUCTURING

In its new structure, the ministry of Foreign Affairs has created the position of deputy ambassador, which didn't exist at all foreign missions.

The new structure was approved by cabinet during the 2015/16 financial year but its implementation was delayed due to lack of corresponding financial support.

Under the new arrangement, government wants Uganda's envoys to also engage in commercial and economic diplomacy. This means that embassies, which have in the past had just an ambassador and two foreign service officers, will get more staff, including a deputy ambassador.

The changes could have also been influenced by the tensions between career diplomats and former politicians at the foreign missions. The increasing number of political appointees in Foreign Service has become a hot-button issue.

The parliamentary Foreign Affairs committee has warned several times that ignoring career diplomats breeds dissatisfaction and dissent.

According to some in Foreign Service, by creating more slots at embassies, Museveni could be creating jobs for those he cannot find positions for locally. This is how Kezaala and Ochula could have been absorbed into the system.

But when charge d'affaires remained in charge of foreign missions from April to July when all ambassadors were recalled to Kampala for the two-week induction course in Jinja, many of them took on the role of deputy ambassadors.

According to the source, many of these charge d'affaires are going to be retained as deputy ambassadors and only those who will have reached their retirement age will be replaced.

MONTHLY SALARIES

The two former opposition politicians, however, continue to draw the standard senior civil service monthly salary of Shs 2.6 million, though without any allowances.

On top of the salary, an ambassador in a high-cost centre like Kinshasa, London, Geneva, Washington, among others, gets a foreign service allowance of $4,000 (Shs 14.4m), $500 more than their colleagues in low-cost centres who get $3500 (Shs 12.6m).

This is in addition to an annual $2500 (Shs 9m) to cater for the school needs of four of their children.

"That money is too little because international schools are very expensive. They take about $16,000 (Shs 57.6m) per semester. That is why most ambassadors choose not to go with their families," the chairperson of the Foreign Affairs committee at Parliament, Rose Mutonyi Masaba (Bubulo West), herself a former envoy, said.