Uganda: SGS Contract Probe Pins MP Sabiiti Over Conflict of Interest

A parliamentary investigation has accused Rubanda West MP Eng Denis Sabiiti of having used his former office in the ministry of Works and Transport to steer the lucrative vehicle inspection contract to Swiss company; Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS).

The investigating parliamentary committee on Physical Infrastructure accused Sabiiti of deliberately locking out other interested companies.

Sabiiti is also accused of soliciting for a job as a consultant with SGS when he worked as a commissioner at the ministry of Works and Transport.

In March 2015, government awarded SGS a $12.5 million contract to do mandatory inspection of vehicles largely to get cars in poor mechanical condition off the country's roads and reduce road accidents.

However, when the matter came to the floor of parliament, MPs demanded to know how the company got the contract and why it charges exorbitant fees for vehicle inspection.

In June this year, the speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, directed the Physical Infrastructure committee to investigate the SGS contract terms and also look into the fees levied and the management of the inspection exercise.

In the course of the investigation, the committee found that Eng. Sabiiti was the chairman of the ministry of Works' contracts committee at the time SGS was awarded the contract. He later resigned in May 2015 to join elective politics.

Last Wednesday, Sabiiti was grilled by MPs for his role in brokering the SGS deal, an accusation he roundly denied. He said all decisions were authorized by the permanent secretary, ministry of Works, and were in conformity with procurement laws.

However, the committee chaired by Lilian Nakate (Luweero Woman) received a confidential document, showing that Sabiiti was hired as a consultant after the contract award and received Shs 10 million ($3,000) from SGS.

His contract ran for 10 months from July 17, 2015 to May 17, 2016.

"SGS does not hire an individual and that is in their policy. You ask them; they have company policies, which they submitted. I resigned from the ministry in May 2015 and I was free to solicit for work anywhere," Sabiiti told MPs and demanded that they produce evidence linking him to SGS.

When Jonathan Odur (Erute South) asked him whether he was paid any money by SGS, Sabiiti said no. But during another meeting on Friday, August 25, top SGS managers in the country revealed that Sabiiti was hired as a consultant.

SGS country director Christophe Dubois told the committee that Sabiiti was hired by the parent company SGS SA in Switzerland for consultancy work.

"I am not aware of the content of this consultancy agreement. As far as I know, he was supposed to assist in his field of expertise about regulations in motor vehicle inspection services and other technical issues. We have a code of integrity that forbids us from appointing any elected person, that is why the consultancy agreement ended," Dubois said.

MPs including Elijah Okupa (Kasilo) and Richard Othieno Okoth (West Budama North) demanded a copy of SGS' contract with Sabiiti. But Dubois declined, citing confidentiality issues.

"This is something I have to reroute to my bosses in Geneva. I am not allowed to disclose this," Dubois said.

Okupa, however, told him that the committee under Rule 197 of the Rules of Procedure has powers to compel witnesses to produce documents needed for its investigations. The committee directed him to produce the contract on Monday (today).