Nigeria: Plateau Survive Rivers Utd Scare As Enyimba Wallop Wikki 4-0

League leaders, Plateau United narrowly escaped home defeat yesterday after they came back from the dead to force Rivers United to 1-1 draw at the Rwam Pam stadium in Jos.

It took Peter Eneji's 25-yard shot in the last minute of regulation time to cancel out Emeka Ogbugh's 14th minute goal that had silenced the teeming supporters of Plateau United.

Following the 0-1 defeat suffered by MFM in Umuahia, Plateau United are still leading the table with 63 points with two matches left to play.

After walloping Wikki Tourists 4-0 in Calabar, with a goal each from Ikechukwu Ibenegbu, Stephen Chukwude, Chionso Okonkwo and Stanley Dimgba, Enyimba also moved into fourth place on 57 points behind MFM who are in third on 59 points.

Akwa United who defeated Lobi Stars 2-1 on Friday in Uyo are in second place on 60 points and are in strong contention for one of the CAF Champions League tickets.

In Shagamu, a brace from Clement Bobby saw Rangers beating relegated Remo Stars 2-1. Remo Stars consolatory goal was scored by Akeem Taiwo in the 58th minute.

Another brace decided the match between Katsina United and Sunshine Stars as two spot kicks taken by Chinedu Udechukwu in the 12th and 55th minute handed a 2-0 victory to the home side.

It was another brace in Gombe where Musa Usman scored in the 15th from the spot before adding another in the 63rd minute to ensure 2-1 victory for Gombe United. ABS' consolatory goal was scored by Wasiu Alalade in the 38th minute.

In Maiduhuri, relegation threatened 3SC got a lifeline after they forced El-Kanemi Warriors to 1-1 draw just as Hassan Adamu's solitary goal in the 67th minute in Lafia was enough to hand Nasarawa United the maximum points against Kano Pillars.