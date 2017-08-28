Uganda: Why Bamugemereire Probe Stormed Lands Ministry

Police and officials of the commission of inquiry into land disputes on Thursday stormed the ministry of Lands offices in Kampala.

At the ministry, the commission officials made their first stopover at the office of the permanent secretary, Dorcus Okalanyi, demanding for micro films that have geographical information and maps of individuals or organizations left by the colonial government.

Government was planning to convert the micro films into digital format with the help of a French consultancy firm. According to the commission's lead counsel, Ebert Byenkya, they got information from witnesses that the micro films were tampered with and land titles were being changed.

"There are questions as to whether they are all there. So, there are issues that the commission wanted to take a look at. There is some evidence regarding the micro films and the commission thought it wanted to get a very good look at them to establish how they are being kept," Byenkya said, adding,

"They represent historical records; so, they have important documents. There are also various concerns as to why they were moved from where they were kept. And there are concerns on whether they are being kept in the right condition because it seems the expertise for maintaining them was in Entebbe where they were moved."

The team, which was led by Court of Appeal's Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, surprised Okalayi at her office on Plot 13-15 along Parliamentary avenue.

Most staff were surprised to see armed police officers troop into the building as the investigation team made its way into the offices.

Okalayi told the team that the films were not available at the ministry and directed the commissioners to the National Land Information Center, along Yusuf Lule road, a block away from the National Records and Achieves Centre, next to the public hearing hall into land disputes.

At the National Land Information Centre, the team only got 28 micro films out of the 250 left by the colonial government. An official at the lands office said the missing films contain mostly land titles for Mailo land in Buganda region.

Byenkya explained that at the moment, they will retain custody of the films as investigations continue. The raid at the Lands ministry came after the Uganda Law Society submitted their recommendations and concerns to the commission on August 18, regarding the land cases they had investigated.

Peter Mulira, a senior advocate, told the commission that in 1998, all land was recorded on micro films and kept under the commission for surveys in Entebbe unlike today.

He said: "Of late they [micro films] have been taken over from [the commission of survey] and been kept by the commissioner for land registration. And this has created a problem because people who cannot access information in the registry used to go to Entebbe and get information from the micro films. But that has been denied to the public and it's causing a lot of problems."

Titus Biterekezi, another lawyer, said the records on the micro films had been tampered with and titles created because the original historical records had been deleted.

A case in point, which the commission is yet to investigate, is a dispute on a four-square mile land along Zzana to Lubowa in Makindye division. The dispute pits the family of the late Prince Yusuf Ssuuna Kiweewa against senior government officials, parastatals and private companies that the family claims illegally acquired titles and occupied the land.

Biterekezi recommended that; "It would help, if in a formal way those old records are sought from Her Majesty's archives at Kew gardens in London to verify frauds that have taken place and where ownership has changed."