Uganda: Security - NRM's Top Challenge in First Year of Museveni's 5th Term

A recent spate of killings of about 17 women in Nansana and Entebbe in Wakiso district was among the defining incidents singled out by opposition politicians at the launch of an independent assessment report of NRM government's performance this far, to highlight a breakdown in the country's security.

The independent assessment report, however, is at odds with the government's own good rating of NRM's performance during the first year of President Museveni's fifth elective presidential term.

The independent assessment was conducted by the Uganda governance Monitoring platform (UGMP) under the Uganda National NGO Forum, which reviewed the aspirations of Ugandans carried in the civil society-led Citizens' manifesto vis-a vis the NRM 2016 election manifesto.

Debating the report on August 21 at Golf Course hotel in Kampala, the acting FDC president Alice Alaso said the report is silent on the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Six months after his inauguration in May 2016, the country witnessed sporadic clashes in the western district of Kasese, which killed more than 100 locals and the subsequent arrest and prosecution of Charles Wesley Mumbere, the Omusinga (king) of the Rwenzururu.

The country was yet again thrown into panic when a mysterious group that called itself Kijambiya terrorised villages in Masaka sub-region where scores were killed.

"We can only talk about peace and security of the country, which is for officials of the ruling government but personal security for ordinary Ugandans has been compromised. With all these killings in Wakiso and the countryside, you can't talk about development because the people are insecure," Alaso said.

Alaso was on the panel with NRM vice chairman for Eastern Uganda Mike Mukula, Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga, the executive director of the Uganda Media Centre, Ofwono Opondo, and Dr Susie Nansozi Muwanga, the head of the department of political science and public administration at Makerere University.

Alaso was joined by Mpuuga and Nansozi in putting Mukula and Opondo on the defensive.

"Since independence, Uganda has never enjoyed the peace and stability it has enjoyed over the last 31 years of NRM," Mukula said. "Matters of governance and leadership are matters that are serious... . Yes, we have had some cases of petty crimes and isolated killings but there are no longer cases of impunity of the army."

Opondo said there is peace and tranquillity in the country, which is the reason why the issue of insecurity was not raised in the report.

THE REPORT

The assessment was conducted in 32 districts of Uganda where respondents were asked about their appreciation of the fulfillment of NRM manifesto campaign promises vis-à-vis their aspirations contained in the Citizens' manifesto.

The 32 districts, according to Richard Ssewakiryanga, the executive director of the Uganda NGO Forum, were purposely selected because they participated in the compilation of the Citizens' manifesto.

Under its campaign theme of 'steady progress', the NRM promised to improve the country's agricultural productivity through interventions like Operation Wealth Creation (OWC).

The project's goal is to enhance household participation in commercial agricultural production. According to the report, 29 per cent of respondents involved in agriculture said they received OWC support majorly in form of planting materials. But the respondents raised issues with the quality of the materials distributed given the high failure rate.

Agricultural productivity is also affected by government's failure to give farmers affordable financial credit facilities.

"Only two out of 10 people are able to access financing and yet six out of 10 people are in the agricultural sector. This large disparity compromises the profitability of the agricultural sector and the overall sector output contribution to the economy," the report reads.

The report also found an increase in access to safe water and electricity although the numbers of people still using paraffin lanterns and candles commonly known as tadooba are still high.

In its current term, the NRM government hopes to complete construction of 26 power dams to increase power generation to spur economic development.

"By 1986, only 62 megawatts were being produced by Owen Falls dam at Jinja, and only three per cent of the population accessed power. Today, more than 20 per cent are connected," Mukula said.

The NRM regional boss added that the numbers will go higher with the construction of Karuma, Isimba and Ayago that are expected to add 870 megawatts to the national grid.

While the survey noted that 46 per cent of the areas visited have access to electricity, this does not translate into usage. This, according to Mpuuga, explains the more than 200 megawatts of electricity that the country has in excess.

"Investment should be balanced with other priorities; energy should be for industries not domestic consumption, you can't talk about security when so many young people are unemployed, deprived of opportunities, are being chased off their land and from the city, it will bring back insecurity," Mpuuga said.

MIDDLE-INCOME STATUS

The report also found increased access to government health services and universal primary education (UPE) with 49.9 of the respondents rating its quality as fair.

But Alaso dismissed that assessment as unreliable.

"Assessment by an illiterate person is not proper assessment. You cannot ask someone who has never been to school to assess the quality of education, because for them, it is about buildings and children being in school," Alaso said.

"This report's findings are a duplication of many other things that have been happening before [but] a number of the specifics that the NRM committed to do in the last elections have not been done. Take the example of sanitary pads, and they [NRM] are now saying that it is not a priority," she added.

Dr Nansozi said government's failure to improve the UPE program will kill its dream of taking the country into a middle-income status.

"Middle-income status is not only about building roads and power dams but also about skilling the young people... as an observer of the quality of education, starting from the top, there hasn't been investment in education," Nansozi said.