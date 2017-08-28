Uganda: Govt Must Keep Its Word On SIM Card Registration Deadline

editorial

If the government keeps its word, then it will deactivate all unregistered Sim cards at midnight on Wednesday, August 30.

That is the government-set deadline by which all Ugandans should have verified their mobile telephone numbers. According to the government, by last week, up to 98 per cent of active Sim cards had been verified.

This leaves the owners of the remaining two per cent of the active Sim cards with less than three days to abide by the law if they want to continue using their mobile phone lines.

The current scenario presents the government with the best opportunity to keep its word, switch off unverified lines and begin a long overdue exercise of ensuring that criminals do not have easy access to Sim cards that they can use to commit all manner of crimes.

With only two per cent of the registered Sim card users unverified, even the telecom companies will feel a less painful pinch - and should support an exercise that will bring long-term benefits to all.

The last time the Uganda Communications Commission ordered telecom companies to switch of unverified Sim cards on May 20, the government showed embarrassing indecisiveness, culminating in President Museveni issuing an order for an extension of the verification exercise.

The end result that the backpedaling, which came after another deadline extension earlier in the year, left the government with egg on face, as many Ugandans said they did not register because they expected a deadline extension anyway.

This week is, therefore, a decisive moment for the government's attempt to ensure that all mobile telephone users are registered.

Should it dither again and cede to a deadline extension, as the telecoms have demanded, then the government might as well call off the entire exercise.

On the other hand, if it wants to be taken seriously by all Ugandans with regard to this exercise, then the government must put its foot down and pull the plug on Sim card registration when it promised it will.