Photo: Chalton Hwende Facebook Page

Villager cries after losing everything during evictions in Mazowe.

The on-going evictions at Arnold Farm are unconstitutional and government must reverse the relocation of villagers, says the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC).

Over 100 families at Arnold Farm in Mazowe have been staying in the open since March this year after they were evicted by government which wants them to pave way for by the First lady, Grace Mugabe, who intends to extend her empire to the state land.

Grace reportedly wants to establish an animal sanctuary.

The first family already owns vast tracts of land near the concerned farm where they are running an elite orphanage and a dairy production enterprise.

Last week, hoards of known local Zanu PF youths destroyed the evictees' temporary homes near the farm with impunity. Despite having committed the arson attacks, the youths have yet to be arrested.

In its investigation report on the evictions which they produced on Friday, ZHRC said Arnold farm evictions were unconstitutional and must "immediately" be stopped.

"The ZHRC notes that the relocation of people from Arnold farm without suitable alternative land was not sanctioned by the courts as required by the law, and is, therefore, in violation of numerous rights.

"In the course of the evictions the rights to freedom from arbitrary evictions, education, health administrative justice freedom of movement were chief among those negatively impacted," said ZHRC.

The Elasto Mugwadi led ZHRC said Arnold farm evictees deserved compensation for the forced evictions.

"It is worth noting that the issue of adequate compensation to the affected families continues to be a bone of contention which state institutions involved in this exercise has not prioritized.

"The state when effecting evictions through its institutions should ensure the evictees' possess a degree of security of tenure which guarantees legal protection against forced evictions, harassment and other threats," the ZHRC stated.

ZHRC further said: "The evictions at Arnold farm were not well coordinated between government agencies and caused numerous violations and suffering on the evictees and in brief the evictions and demolitions at Arnold farm were unconstitutional and are a clear violation of rights as stated in the declaration of human rights".