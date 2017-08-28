27 August 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Deputy Prime Minister Inaugurates Government Network Operations Center

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Deputy Prime Minister, H.E. Mahdi Ghuled, has today officially opened the Network Operations Centre (NOC) of the Ministry of Posts, Telecom and Technology (MPTT), the first of its kind for federal institutions.

The NOC is aimed at providing free Internet services to 26 federal government agencies in different parts of the capital Mogadishu. Supported by the World Bank, the NOC provides secure and reliable connection to the Internet and a dedicated service, which will offer 24/7 support, monitoring, and troubleshooting for government entities.

The minister of education, H. E. Abdirahman Dahir Osman and Federal Attorney General, Dr Osman Guled, said the free Internet services are helping the ministries and other institutions to improve productivity, efficiency and effectiveness.

H. E. Eng Abdi Ashur Hassan, minister for posts, telecom and technology said this service would help the ministry reclaim its role as technology services provider for government institutions. "We acknowledge that Internet service we offer does not cover the needs of the federal institutions in terms of both the number of those covered and the bandwidth speeds each site is allocated for. However, we will work with our partners in expanding the service in the near future" he added.

END

Media and PR Office,

Ministry of Posts, Telecom & Technology

Somalia

Al Shabaab Kills Kenya Police Officer in Garissa Town

A police officer killed by Al-Shabaab militants in Garissa County has been buried. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.