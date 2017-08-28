Somalia: Deputy Prime Minister Inaugurates Government Network Operations Center

The Deputy Prime Minister, H.E. Mahdi Ghuled, has today officially opened the Network Operations Centre (NOC) of the Ministry of Posts, Telecom and Technology (MPTT), the first of its kind for federal institutions.

The NOC is aimed at providing free Internet services to 26 federal government agencies in different parts of the capital Mogadishu. Supported by the World Bank, the NOC provides secure and reliable connection to the Internet and a dedicated service, which will offer 24/7 support, monitoring, and troubleshooting for government entities.

The minister of education, H. E. Abdirahman Dahir Osman and Federal Attorney General, Dr Osman Guled, said the free Internet services are helping the ministries and other institutions to improve productivity, efficiency and effectiveness.

H. E. Eng Abdi Ashur Hassan, minister for posts, telecom and technology said this service would help the ministry reclaim its role as technology services provider for government institutions. "We acknowledge that Internet service we offer does not cover the needs of the federal institutions in terms of both the number of those covered and the bandwidth speeds each site is allocated for. However, we will work with our partners in expanding the service in the near future" he added.

END

Media and PR Office,

Ministry of Posts, Telecom & Technology