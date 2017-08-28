Zimbabwe: Housing Co-Ops Feel Ban Pinch, Sue Minister Kasukuwere

The Zimbabwe National Cooperatives Federation (ZNCF), a grouping of housing cooperatives, has resolved to take local government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, to court for barring them from selling housing stands to home seekers.

Kasukuwere, early this year, in a move to bring sanity to urban housing development, imposed a ban on all housing cooperatives from selling residential stands before giving the mandate to state-owned, Urban Development Corporation (UDCORP).

However, the move has not been well-received by the cooperatives and they have vowed to take legal action against Kasukuwere.

"We have a legal basis to refuse any imposition on a partner or developer," Mike Duru, the ZNCF president said this week.

He was speaking at the International Day for Cooperatives at Rudhaka Stadium.

"The coming in of UDCORP to run cooperatives' projects was not blessed by the cooperative movement and that must be revised. Cooperatives have a choice to work with or without UDCORP," Duru said.

Kasukuwere was forced to drive out the housing cooperatives after receiving numerous complaints from home seekers who had been fleeced of millions of dollars by corrupt cooperatives and land barons across the country.

The cooperatives have also been accused of illegally selling land belonging to local councils or government, land reserved for recreational, schools or churches to unsuspecting home seekers.

Thousands of people have, as a result, been evicted for illegally buying the stands and lost thousands of dollars in the process.

Duru said Kasukuwere should not ban the cooperatives but should allow his organisation to remove corrupt members.

"Let me hasten to say that we will work hard to uproot unruly elements in the housing sector," Duru said.

He also blamed political interference and limited resources for fuelling corruption among members of his association.