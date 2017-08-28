27 August 2017

Somalia: Al Shabaab Kills Kenya Police Officer in Garissa Town

A police officer killed by Al-Shabaab militants in Garissa County has been buried.

Constable Brian Nyambu Malasi was laid to rest in Ngeti village in Taita Taveta County. Mr Malasi was recruited into the National Police Service in 2015.

He underwent training at the Kenya Police College in Kiganjo after which he was posted to Bodhai police station in Garissa.

The slain officer and his five colleagues were ambushed by Shabaab militants on August 15 while on patrol on Bodhai-Ijara Road.

Their vehicle was set on fire by the attackers. During the attack, one of the officers escaped uninjured.

County police commander David Kerina told mourners that the officers from Bodhai police station were in a Land Cruiser when they were attacked in Alijize around 1pm, and shot dead.

"They were on normal patrol duty when they met their untimely death. "We condole with the family and ask God to give you strength in this trying time," he said.

The slain officer's mother also died from shock after viewing the body of her son.

"I was shocked when I was informed that the slain officer's mother whom we have been making arrangements with died shortly after the body of her son arrived home," Mr Kerina said.

Ms Josephine Egwha fainted and died after seeing the body of her son. Her body was taken to Wesu sub-county mortuary on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, in a speech read by Mr Kerina, eulogised the officer as dedicated and hardworking.

"His untimely death is a blow to the family and to the nation. He will be remembered for the services he rendered to the nation," Mr Boinnet said in the statement.

Al-Shabaab has perennially been attacking police officers, particularly in Mandera, Lamu and Garissa counties.

