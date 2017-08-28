Kenya: Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Applications

Photo: Jeff Angote/Nation

Supreme Court judges hold the pre-trial conference on the presidential election petition at the Supreme Court.

The ruling on the applications filed by the parties in the presidential election petition has been deferred to 7pm, Supreme Court Registrar Esther Nyaiyaki has said.

During the pre-trial conference on Saturday night, the Court, headed by Chief Justice David Maraga, and the parties had settled on 2pm as the time for the ruling.

Additionally, Ms Nyaiyaki said the hearing of the main petition will start on Monday at 9am.

Former presidential candidate Raila Odinga is challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta's win, claiming, for example, that the electoral agency's systems were hacked to give the incumbent an edge.

