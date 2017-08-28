27 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Applications

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Jeff Angote/Nation
Supreme Court judges hold the pre-trial conference on the presidential election petition at the Supreme Court.
By Nation Reporter

The ruling on the applications filed by the parties in the presidential election petition has been deferred to 7pm, Supreme Court Registrar Esther Nyaiyaki has said.

During the pre-trial conference on Saturday night, the Court, headed by Chief Justice David Maraga, and the parties had settled on 2pm as the time for the ruling.

Additionally, Ms Nyaiyaki said the hearing of the main petition will start on Monday at 9am.

Former presidential candidate Raila Odinga is challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta's win, claiming, for example, that the electoral agency's systems were hacked to give the incumbent an edge.

More follows

Kenya

Supreme Court Grants Super Alliance Access to Electoral Data

The Supreme Court has granted the National Super Alliance (Nasa) restricted access to select IEBC data and equipment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.