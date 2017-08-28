South Africa: Second Miner Body Found At Kusasalethu Mine

A second miner trapped at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited's Kusasalethu mine near Carletonville since Friday has been brought to surface.

Regrettably, he succumbed to his injuries, the mine said on Sunday.

Three employees remain unaccounted for and rescue efforts will continue until they have been found.

"Our sincerest condolences go to the family and friends of the deceased. We will not rest until the other three employees have been found and brought to surface. Our efforts continue to focus on reaching our colleagues as quickly and safely as possible," said Peter Steenkamp, chief executive officer.

Five miners were trapped following a seismic event approximately 3 100 metres below surface on Friday morning, which resulted in a fall of ground.

One of the miners was confirmed dead on Saturday afternoon.