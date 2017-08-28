Kenya: Supreme Court Rules On Nasa's IEBC Server Access Request

The Supreme Court is set to rule on whether the National Super Alliance will be allowed access to IEBC systems, kits and documents in its presidential petition.

Nasa has argued their case to be allowed to access the server logs as well as the gadgets used to identify voters and transmit the results that were part of the Kenya Integrated Election Management Systems (KIEMS).

FORMS

Lead lawyer James Orengo on Saturday argued that this was necessitated by the discovery that the forms submitted to the court by the electoral commission could not be trusted as they appeared to have been fabricated.

He showed the judges one form with a barcode he said showed that it belonged to a company in France.

Asked how long it would take to scrutinise the information from the servers and the 40,883 Forms 34A and the 290 Forms 34B, Mr Orengo wavered.

He initially said it would take at least three hours to scrutinise the Forms 34A, one hour to go through the Forms 34B and two days to look through the kits, but then later said the job could be done in five hours.

EXPERTS

"We would not need any paper if we had access," he said.

Mr Orengo did not say what would happen should the experts on either side fail to agree on whether IEBC servers were breached.

Lawyers Paul Muite, for IEBC, and Ahmednassir Abdullahi, for President Kenyatta, opposed the application, arguing that the information was contained in the forms filled by the Presiding Officers at each polling station and the Returning Officers at each constituency, which were available to Nasa for scrutiny.

PLEADINGS

Mr Muite said that allowing access to the servers would compromise their security while Issa Mansur, who is representing IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, said the IEBC would need time to back up the information first.

Mr Abdullahi and Mr Fred Ngatia, who is also on the President's team, argued that by asking for Forms 34A and 34B as well as the logs from the servers and the gadgets, Nasa was making an application its lawyers had not pleaded in their petition.

"It is trite law and the practice that a party cannot depart from its pleadings," said Mr Abdullahi. "What Nasa is essentially doing is demanding evidence. They are saying that if we don't get this evidence, our case will collapse.

After the ruling, Nasa will have five hours to lay out their case, the IEBC and Mr Chebukati three hours -- one and a half hour each -- while President Kenyatta has been allocated three hours.