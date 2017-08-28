Tanzania: CCM Nullifies Elections in 41 Wards Over Misdeeds

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has nullified its internal elections in 41 wards over various irregularities, declaring recurrence of the exercise.

Dar es Salaam region tops the list with 20 of its wards experiencing election cancellation, followed by Manyara region with 18 wards. Morogoro, Dodoma and Coast regions each had one ward of the three remaining wards whose elections were marred.

The Dar es Salaam's wards are Buguruni, Liwiti, Kariakoo, Manzese, Makuburi, Mabibo, Kigamboni, Kiburugwa, Mchafukoge, Gerezani, Segerea, Pugu Station, Mianzini, Pugu, Ndugumbi, Kilungure, Makumbusho, Kitunda, Ukonga and Msasani.

CCM Ideology and Publicity Secretary Humphrey Polepole told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that nullification of the elections followed directives by the party's National Chairman, Dr John Magufuli and Secretary-General Abdulrahman Kinana.

"There were complaints about the elections that compelled Dr Magufuli to direct Mr Kinana to nullify the elections," he said, noting that the party has already sent letters to the wards, directing them to restart the process by reissuing forms to aspirants.

"The candidates should now visit the party's offices within their wards and seek more information," he said.

Mr Polepole mentioned some of the conducts against the party's constitution and rules as existence of aspirants who were not residents of the wards in which they were contesting. "Our constitution clearly states that when you seek the party's leadership at this level, you must be a dweller of the particular area. But some were not," he said.

There were some places that oppression featured in the elections, which is also against the values of leadership in this era of transforming CCM to people-centred party, said Mr Polepole. CCM, according to current data, has 12 million members.

"And there are some areas where even the party's formal meetings were not given information about the candidates, this is unacceptable," he charged. The ruling party spokesperson blamed the irregularities on some leaders whom he accused of sabotaging the current move to have the party massively transformed.

"In some areas, it seems there are people who haven't understood our campaign for the 'new CCM'," he said.

But, generally, he said the party's elections in many parts were conducted well and as per the party's constitution and rules.