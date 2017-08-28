Photo: New Zimbabwe

President Robert Mugabe (file photo).

Observors have scoffed at President Robert Mugabe for his brazen show of double standards by dismissing witchcraft in the poisoning case of vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa despite having accused his former deputy Joice Mujuru of the same.

Mnangagwa had to be airlifted for treatment after suffering poison symptoms at a Gwanda youth interface rally recently--a development hyped to a dangerous play-out of factional wars over who will succeed Mugabe.

At the burial of George Rutanhire and Maud Muzenda at the National Heroes Acre on Saturday, Mugabe said, without specifically mentioning the culprits or victims, the witchcraft accusations within the ruling party were uncalled for as the practice was "primitive".

This was in stark contradiction to Mugabe who, in 2015, accused Mujuru of being a witch, claiming she had visited Nigerian doctors in a bid to topple him and get rid of other senior party members who would have been an obstacle to her dream of ascending to the presidency.

Moreover, in the 1980's Mugabe routinely dismissed Joshua Nkomo and Zapu as a group of witches and cobras. Again in 1997, angered by speaker Cyril Ndebele's decision to tolerate Mavhaire demanding that "Mugabe must go", the 93-year-old leader said "Kulabathakathi phakathi kwethu (there are witches amongst us)".

Political analyst Zachariah Mushawatu said Mugabe has always used character assassination, witchcraft accusations being a regular tool, to get rid of threats and his Saturday statement against the practice was "untruthful" for someone entrusted with the leadership of a country.

"What matters is how it can be used, like many other tools, in the succession matrix. Claims of witchcraft or denials that it exists are being used as tools to discredit and get rid of leaders in that party," he said.

"In other words, where factionalism and succession is concerned, those accused of witchcraft lose points as they are viewed as evil whilst alleged victims gain sympathy."

A week ago, a group of supposedly Lacoste (VP Mnangagwa) faction loyalists walked out in protest at the burial of minister of State for Provincial Affairs Shuvai Mahofa accusing, in song, vice president Phelekezela Mphoko, an alleged Generation 40 (G40) backer, of presiding over the service "when they (G40) murdered her".

Mahofa, who collapsed to death, was poisoned in 2015 and had in the past openly said "there were too many witches" in Zanu PF who wanted her dead.

Also commenting Sunday, Maxwell Saungweme dismissed Mugabe's remarks as those of an elderly man now vulnerable to inconsistency which comes with ageing.

"Mugabe is just an old man whose beliefs are opaque and his views largely out of touch. The problem is us who try to read too much into the mind of a 93 year-old. He believes both in witchcraft and Christianity so you may call them double standards but to me it's just inconsistencies of an old man," Saungweme said.

Former Zanu PF spokesperson Rugare Gumbo concurred with Saungweme on the remarks being characteristic of ageing, adding Mugabe needs a leadership guide to ensure he does not deviate from the core responsibilities of presidency.

"At his age we are not surprised he is now forgetting the things he used to say," Gumdo said adding, "There is chaos and confusion in the country at the moment probably because we don't have a charter which guides us as Zimbabwe."

"He is the one who is causing all this confusion. We need to work on a charter which spells out what we should do or not do whether you are in opposition or in the ruling political party."

Mugabe will, at 94, contest for presidency next year, despite being the country's sole president since 1980.

The election comes at a time the party is grappling with internal fights that have seen public verbal exchanges between senior party members while others have since been shown the door while the economy is in shambles.