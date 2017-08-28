28 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: I Wish I Were NFF President Under Buhari - Lulu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Ngobua

A former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alahji Sani Lulu Abdullahi has wished he were president of the football Federation, NFF, now that a more transparent and truthful man, President Muhammadu Buhari is in the saddle.

The former Director of Sports in the FCT who presided over the NFF from 2006 to 2010 therefore appealed to Nigerians to give the President the required support for him to succeed in his efforts to make the country a better place for all Nigerians.

Lulu said unlike when his good intentions for Nigerian football were stifled by those who bent on sabotaging government policies and programmes, Nigerians can now breathe fresh air under the leadership of President Buhari, who has demonstrated to all that he stands for "truth and fairness."

He said "President Buhari has demonstrated that he is a leader committed to fighting corruption, to ensuring security and indivisibility of Nigeria, and prosperity of all.

"There is now light at the end of the tunnel, by the grace of God with his anti-corruption war. He has undoubtedly taken many steps ahead of where we were as a nation, and as a people."

In addition, Lulu thanked the President for creating the enabling environment for his pet project, FOSLA Academy which combines football with education to thrive.

"I have unflinching belief in the ability and capacity of President Buhari to make the country great again.

"It is my prayer that God Almighty will make him to recover fully so that he can execute his cardinal programmes of fighting insurgency and insecurity ; the anti-corruption war and revitalisation of the economy," he said.

Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu Dares Govt - No One Can Arrest Me Again

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Sunday boasted that nobody could re-arrest him. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.