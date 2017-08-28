Nigeria: I Wish I Were NFF President Under Buhari - Lulu

A former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alahji Sani Lulu Abdullahi has wished he were president of the football Federation, NFF, now that a more transparent and truthful man, President Muhammadu Buhari is in the saddle.

The former Director of Sports in the FCT who presided over the NFF from 2006 to 2010 therefore appealed to Nigerians to give the President the required support for him to succeed in his efforts to make the country a better place for all Nigerians.

Lulu said unlike when his good intentions for Nigerian football were stifled by those who bent on sabotaging government policies and programmes, Nigerians can now breathe fresh air under the leadership of President Buhari, who has demonstrated to all that he stands for "truth and fairness."

He said "President Buhari has demonstrated that he is a leader committed to fighting corruption, to ensuring security and indivisibility of Nigeria, and prosperity of all.

"There is now light at the end of the tunnel, by the grace of God with his anti-corruption war. He has undoubtedly taken many steps ahead of where we were as a nation, and as a people."

In addition, Lulu thanked the President for creating the enabling environment for his pet project, FOSLA Academy which combines football with education to thrive.

"I have unflinching belief in the ability and capacity of President Buhari to make the country great again.

"It is my prayer that God Almighty will make him to recover fully so that he can execute his cardinal programmes of fighting insurgency and insecurity ; the anti-corruption war and revitalisation of the economy," he said.