Nigeria: Aduda Commissions Primary Healthcare Centres

Senator Philip Aduda has built and equipped two primary healthcare centres at Tukushara and Gumbo.

He commissioned the centres, located in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Kwali Area Council respectively on Friday.

Aduda said the gesture was to help rural dwellers have easy access to quality health care delivery.

He said rural dwellers always travelled long distances before accessing health, adding that the new centres would relieve women the stress of going far for delivery.

He said the health centres would also provide jobs for some unemployed youths and he urged community leaders to ensure good use of the facilities.

"I believe with what I have put in place at these villages, it will no doubt reduce the pain they face while seeking medical care," he said.

Also speaking, the Etsu Kwali, Alhaji Shaban Audu Nizazo, commended Senator Aduda for the humanitarian gesture, noting that the healthcare centres have brought a sigh of relief to residents of the communities.

He appealed to politicians, philanthropists and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to assist rural dwellers by providing them some social amenities.