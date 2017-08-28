28 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Aduda Commissions Primary Healthcare Centres

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Senator Philip Aduda has built and equipped two primary healthcare centres at Tukushara and Gumbo.

He commissioned the centres, located in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Kwali Area Council respectively on Friday.

Aduda said the gesture was to help rural dwellers have easy access to quality health care delivery.

He said rural dwellers always travelled long distances before accessing health, adding that the new centres would relieve women the stress of going far for delivery.

He said the health centres would also provide jobs for some unemployed youths and he urged community leaders to ensure good use of the facilities.

"I believe with what I have put in place at these villages, it will no doubt reduce the pain they face while seeking medical care," he said.

Also speaking, the Etsu Kwali, Alhaji Shaban Audu Nizazo, commended Senator Aduda for the humanitarian gesture, noting that the healthcare centres have brought a sigh of relief to residents of the communities.

He appealed to politicians, philanthropists and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to assist rural dwellers by providing them some social amenities.

Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu Dares Govt - No One Can Arrest Me Again

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Sunday boasted that nobody could re-arrest him. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.