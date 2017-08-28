Tanzania: Rukwa RC Blocks 548m/ - Deal He Deems Suspicious

Kalambo — THE Rukwa Regional Commissioner, Mr Zelothe Steven has blocked the importation and sale of 2,143 tonnes of clinker minerals valued over 548m/-.

This was the highlight of a recent surprise visit to Kasanga harbour along the Lake Tanganyika shoreline in Kalambo District. Clinker minerals represent ash or powder made of rough, hard pieces that remain after coal has been burned, consequently used to manufacture cement.

It was transported by Mbeya Cement Company Ltd based in Mbeya City via Lake Tanganyika and sold to Burundi Cement Company Ltd in Bujumbura. Zelothe was further told that a tone of clinker minerals is sold at 128 US dollars.

The visibly agitated top regional official said his decision stemmed from the realisation that the importation of the minerals was clouded by dubious import permits.

At Kasanga harbour, Mr Zelothe was told that todate, already Mbeya Cement Company had sold to Burundi Cement Company Ltd about 4,760 tones of clinker minerals valued over 1.2 bn/-.

Meanwhile , the RC uncovered about 2,050 tones of cement belonging to Mbeya Cement Company Ltd piled at the harbour's storage facility since November 2016.

In his defence, the company's representative , Mr Sabas Sokoni, said the consignment was held up there due to lack of reliable and competitive foreign markets.