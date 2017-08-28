Tanzania: Isles Salary Increases Kick Off Looming Labour Standoff

A NEW salary scheme for private sector employees is creating tension between tourism investors and Zanzibar government officials, and the investors are now pleading with President Ali Mohamed Shein to intervene in what threatens to degenerate into a standoff.

Working through the umbrella Zanzibar Association of Tourist Investors (ZATI), the investors are up in arms protesting the government decision to introduce new salary scales for the private sector, under which the minimum wage has more than doubled , from 145000/- to 300,000/-, or about 107 per cent.

They claim that if implemented, the new scale unveiled by the Minister for Labour, Empowerment, Elderly, Youth, Women and Children, Ms Maudline Cyrus Castico last month, would lead to cutbacks on investment and redundancies, among other negative impacts that would hamper the growth of the entire industry.

In a desperate move, ZATI over the weekend made a plea to President Ali Mohamed Shein to intervene, ostensibly in a bid to forestall a possible standoff. ZATI chairman Seif Masoud Miskiry, speaking at a joint press conference with tourism investors, warned against what he described as a hasty decision to raise the private sector minimum wage by over 100 per cent, claiming that the cost would be 'unbearable' to most investors.

Mr Miskiry claimed that the impact of doubling the minimum wage would cripple the tourism industry, warning it could lead to closure of some businesses, redundancies and inflation.

He argued that any decision to increase salaries must consider the plight of a 'big number of small investors' who could not afford to pay their employees. ZATI and its members are suggesting that the minimum wage should be raised from the current scale of 145,000/- to at least 180,000/- per month.

"We agree that there must be an increase on minimum wages in Zanzibar ... everyone agrees to that ... but that 110 per cent (increase) is not viable for the tourism industry... it will collapse," ZATI board member Natasha said.

Mr Simai Mohammed Said, a representative for Tunguu Constituency, who also presides as ZATI trustee, warned that the new salary scheme would "deal a blow" to Zanzibar's budding tourism industry.

Mr Simai said the association's efforts to seek an amicable solution to the standoff at the ministerial level had since failed, claiming that the minister responsible for labour had been avoiding them, and they were now seeking presidential intervention.

"We're humbly pleading with President Ali Mohamed Shein to intervene and resolve this conflict in order to rescue this key sector, ... which we all know is the backbone of Zanzibar economy.

"We still have faith in the government. There is still time for negotiation, we cannot destabilise this key sector, it is important to come up together and demonstrate the spirit of the public private partnership," the legislator stated.

He added: "Zanzibar is already ranked among the most expensive Islands in the world. These investors cannot add more charges to the existing ones. "We're competing against other Islands such as Mauritius, Seychelles, Spanish coasters, Cuba, Morocco, Tunisia, Greek Islands, Thailand Kerela and Goa," Mr Simai warned, insisting that the minimum wage announced by the Labour minister cannot be implemented by most investors on the Isles, except few big investors."

But reports claim that some investors have started implementing the new salary scale and some have started exercising redundancies to their staff as a result.

Responding to the reports, former ZATI chairman Omari Said Mohammed said: "Redundancy on operational requirement or whatever good reason is what we in Zati don't like to happen, we want Zanzibaris, we want Tanzanians to be employed to remain in their employments, because this is what will build the economy of the country.

"One of the impacts of this salary increase will lead to the redundancy... so how we should stop it happening; let us talk, let's discuss, let's come with amicable solutions so that everyone remains in employment."

The government should ensure that the number of employment opportunities increases -- but this notice would only lead to redundancies, he argued.