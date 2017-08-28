Resident of Dar es Salaam and Coast regions may soon kiss bye-bye to frequent water woes when current projects being implemented by Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA) are completed. The water utility firm is currently supervising robust water projects aimed at increasing water supply.

The DAWASA board led by the chairman, Mr Laston Msongole, made a working tour in both regions at the weekend to oversee and receive progress reports on their implementation - which began with the ongoing project for drilling of 20 boreholes in Mpera and Kimbiji areas of the Kigamboni municipal council.

According to the board chairman, the Dar es Salaam Water Supply and Sanitation Strategic Plans (2007-2032) prepared in 2008 proposes that Kigamboni would receive water from Kimbiji deep boreholes.

During the tour, Mr Msongole and his team expressed dismay that the contractors in the Mpera and Kimbiji boreholes projects were moving at a slow pace and directed them to speed up construction works so that people in those areas could have access to potable water.

The project's resident hydrogeologist, Dr Charles Kaaya, who is supervising the contractor said the contractor had already put measures in place to have the project completed by the end of February next year.

However, the board directed that the contractor should improve his performance and get the project completed by the end of this year - at least.

"... These deep boreholes can produce (up to) 500,000 cubic litres of water within an hour," Dr Kaaya said, adding that the project for Kimbiji and Mpera boreholes would cost an estimated $307million and $158 million respectively and would produce 260 million cubic litres of water per day upon completion.

The project is being funded by China's Exim Bank. The DAWASA directors also toured the 72bn/- water projects currently being undertaken in Dar es Salaam's Makongo Juu, Bunju, Changanyikeni and Bagamoyo town.

Upon completion, the project which is being implemented by a contractor, Jain Irrigation Company from India, would serve over 500,000 residents of Dar es Salaam and Coast regions.

Among other thing, the project is expected to install nine huge water tanks with capacity to hold between three and six million litres of water as well as put up another four centres for pumping water, says the DAWASA board chairman.

The areas that stand to benefit from the project include Salasala, Bunju, Wazo, Makongo, Changanyikeni, Bagamoyo, Mpiji, Zinga, Kiromo, Kitopeni, Ukuni, Kerege, Buma, Mataya and a special Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA), which are receiving services from Ruvu Chini water station.

Others are Mbezi Luisi, Kiluvya, Kibamba, Mbezi, Msakuzi, Makabe, Malamba mawili and Msigani. These areas receive water from Ruvu Juu water station that was inaugurated by President John Magufuli on June 21, this year.