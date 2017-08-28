Tanzania: Ruling Party, Chadema Ward Councillors Fight It Out in Court

A COUNCILLOR with Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), Mr Ulole Ulole Athumani, has filed an application before the High Court in Dar es Salaam demanding over 33m/- in costs from a Member of Parliament, Mr Bulembo Abdallah Majura.

The money, according to the application filed by Prof Abdallah Safari, for Mr Athumani, who is currently councillor for Kijitonyama Ward, is alleged to have accrued during prosecution of an election petition in which Mr Bulembo had lost.

The application has been set for hearing on September 4. The application comes after the Court of Appeal "threw out" Bulembo's notice of appeal which he lodged to challenge findings of the High Court. Justices Mbarouk Mbarouk, Batuel Mmilla and Rehema Mkuye found that the matter has already been overtaken by the events.

In the elections held in 2010, both Mr Athumani and Mr Bulembo vied for the post of councillor at Kijitonyama Ward in Kinondoni Municipality under Chadema and Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), in which Athumani emerged victorious.

Aggrieved by the results, the CCM candidate petitioned before Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in the city. On January 3, 2012, Senior Resident Magistrate Geni Dudu decided that the Chadema candidate's victory was null and void.

The losing party took the matter to the High Court to oppose the judgment of the lower court. On December 13, 2012, the High Court set aside the lower court's decision. Still aggrieved, Mr Bulembo decided to appeal to the Court of Appeal by lodging a notice of appeal. On October 29, 2014, Judge Zainabu Mruke of the High Court granted Mr Bulembo leave to appeal to the Court of Appeal against the decision of Judge Upendo Msuya of the same court to set aside the judgement of Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in the matter.

After almost one year and three months since Judge Mruke issued her order, Mr Bulembo failed to file the requisite memorandum of appeal and the records of appeal to the Court of Appeal within a prescribed time as required by law.

It is stated that delay in filing the anticipated appeal by Mr Bulembo was inordinate and the appeal itself was irrelevant under the present circumstances as the 2010-2015 term has been completed and the General Election for 2015 had been conducted and finalised.