Tanzania: Charter Airline Sees Future in Tourism Sector Growth

Tanga — AURIC Airline Service has reiterated its commitment to provide efficient services to the tourism destinations to cater for the fast growing tourism market.

The company's Business Development officer of the company Deepesh Gupta said at the weekend that the airline intends to continue growing and serving better the tourism sector.

Currently, Auric Air provides domestic daily scheduled services to more than 30 destinations and handles approximately 8,500 passengers every month. "Our services will remain focused on serving tourism destinations.

The company has currently no plans to divert its focus," he said. He said Auric Air Services operates a fleet of Cessna grand caravan.

The aircraft is well suited to operate into bush airstrips and the company's product is designed to cater to as well as continuously grow tourism market.

The company has no intention to divert its type of existing aircraft into either Boeing or turbo /propeller engines planes despite the expansion of Tanga airport and economic opportunities that come with the mega East African crude oil pipeline project in Tanga Region.

The company operates 13 aircraft consisting of Cessna Grand Caravans C208Bsand Cessna Grand Caravan EXs, a fleet which is amongst the youngest of Caravan fleets in this region.

Similarly, he said the expansion of runway at Tanga Airport and installation of night landing facilities will bring great benefit to people of Tanga as there will be commercial operators willing to offer services on different sectors into and out of Tanga.