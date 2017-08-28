27 August 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: SIU to Investigate SABC

President Jacob Zuma has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate certain matters in respect of procurement at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The Proclamation, which was announced on Friday, authorises the SIU to investigate the allegations of procurement of, or contracting for goods, works or services by or on behalf of the SABC from various companies or service in a manner that was not fair, transparent, competitive and equitable or cost effective.

It will look into the serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the SABC, improper or unlawful conduct by board members, officials or employees of the SABC, the unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property and the intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property.

Earlier this year, the National Assembly adopted a report by an ad hoc committee probing governance at the SABC. Among others the report, which laid bare mismanagement at the broadcaster recommended a forensic investigation into suspect contracts.

The previous board was dissolved and replaced by an interim board earlier this year.

