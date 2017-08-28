28 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Sh1.8bn Set Aside for ICU Ward

By Bertha Ismail

Arusha — The government has budgeted Sh1.8 billion for the construction of an intensive care unit (ICU) at the Mount Meru Regional Hospital.

Revealing this here last week, Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo said after the tendering process, a contractor has been picked for the job.

A senior official at the medical facility, Dr Timothy Wananji, said it was unfortunate that Mount Meru hospital had lacked an ICU unit despite the increasing number of patients going for treatment.

The regional hospital was established as treatment post for the wounded soldiers during the First World War which ended in 1918.

After the five-year war which ended the German colonial rule in Tanganyika,the British administrators constructed permanent buildings some of which are still being used. Mr Gambo also announced that construction of an ICU unit at the regional medical facility would be implemented alongside with a Grade One wing.

The latter facility would cost a hefty Sh11 billion for the civil works as well as installation of the required equipment.

So far, according to Dr Wananji, some Sh835 million has been remitted by the central government for the purpose.

