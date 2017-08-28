East Africa: Youth Forum Begins in Arusha

Arusha — The East African Community (EAC) and other regional bodies are set to involve young people in democratisation, particularly in electoral processes.

A regional forum expected to kick start the process begins here today and will come up with actionable plans that would see more youth participation in politics.

"The goal of the consultations is to provide a collaborative, open and inclusive space for young people to critically and objectively reflect on the progress made so far," the organisers said in a statement yesterday.

The 2017 Regional Youth Consultations Forum starts here this morning at the EAC headquarters and will attract representatives from other regional economic communities (RECs) and the African Governance Architecture (AGA).

The forum will also provide a platform for reflection on barriers and opportunities for meaningful youth participation in electoral processes at the individual, organisational and societal levels.

It is set to improve capacity of youth-led and focused organisations /networks towards enhanced youth organising and participation in the electoral processes at local and national levels.

The congregation is also set to create functional linkages between national and regional networks as well as their initiatives aimed at empowering the young people to meaningfully participate in political processes in general and electoral processes in particular among others. The capacity of youth-focussed organisations and networks to foster young people's participation in democratic elections and ensure accountability and transparency will be enhanced. The 2017 youth consultations themed; Enhancing Young People's Meaningful Participation in Electoral Processes in Africa" will be convened under the auspices of the AGA Youth Engagement Strategy (AGA-YES), to assess young people's participation in electoral processes on the continent.

The EAC secretary general, Amb Liberat Mfumukeko is expected to grace the official opening session of the youth consultation, which will also attract the youth-led and oriented organisations implementing various activities that are related to the youth in electoral processes.