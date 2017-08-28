28 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: EALA Inauguration Faces Further Delay

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — Inauguration of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) could be further delayed until next October even after the recent general election in Kenya.

An official of the regional Assembly told The Citizen yesterday that although the Kenyan Parliament would commence business later this week, election of the Eala MPs would take time.

"Considering the processes involved, it could take a month or two to complete the elections," said Bobi Odiko, a senior public relations officer with Eala. He added: "It may be okay to assume that the process will be completed in October, 2017 and the names of elected MPs presented to Eala thereafter."

He reiterated that Eala, a legislative organ of the East African Community (EAC), cannot be constituted until the time when all the six partner states have representatives.

The inauguration of the Eala's Fourth Assembly was earlier scheduled to take place in Arusha on June 5 this year after the swearing in of the newly elected members.

However, this could not be done because Kenya could not present names of nominated members as it was heading to the August 8 elections.

The delay to get names from Nairobi were also compounded by wrangles between the ruling and opposition on the modalities for picking candidates for Eala membership.

As if to add salt to injury, this coincided with the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) granting an ex-parte restraining the swearing in of the nominated MPs from South Sudan.

That followed an application filed by a South Sudanese national, Mr Wani Santino Jada, who said the nine lawmakers from his country were not democratically elected but handpicked by President Salva Kiir.

However, Mr Odiko confirmed yesterday that the anomalies surrounding the representatives from Juba, a new entrant to the EAC, have been sorted out after the applicant withdrew the case.

Tanzania

Scientific Breakthrough in Fight Against Cassava Diseases

Scientists have identified the first ever genetic markers associated with resistance to two deadly cassava viral… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.