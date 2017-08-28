East Africa: EALA Inauguration Faces Further Delay

Arusha — Inauguration of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) could be further delayed until next October even after the recent general election in Kenya.

An official of the regional Assembly told The Citizen yesterday that although the Kenyan Parliament would commence business later this week, election of the Eala MPs would take time.

"Considering the processes involved, it could take a month or two to complete the elections," said Bobi Odiko, a senior public relations officer with Eala. He added: "It may be okay to assume that the process will be completed in October, 2017 and the names of elected MPs presented to Eala thereafter."

He reiterated that Eala, a legislative organ of the East African Community (EAC), cannot be constituted until the time when all the six partner states have representatives.

The inauguration of the Eala's Fourth Assembly was earlier scheduled to take place in Arusha on June 5 this year after the swearing in of the newly elected members.

However, this could not be done because Kenya could not present names of nominated members as it was heading to the August 8 elections.

The delay to get names from Nairobi were also compounded by wrangles between the ruling and opposition on the modalities for picking candidates for Eala membership.

As if to add salt to injury, this coincided with the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) granting an ex-parte restraining the swearing in of the nominated MPs from South Sudan.

That followed an application filed by a South Sudanese national, Mr Wani Santino Jada, who said the nine lawmakers from his country were not democratically elected but handpicked by President Salva Kiir.

However, Mr Odiko confirmed yesterday that the anomalies surrounding the representatives from Juba, a new entrant to the EAC, have been sorted out after the applicant withdrew the case.