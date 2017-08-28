Sudan: Environment Minister - Land Protection State's Top Priority

Khartoum — The Minister of Environment, Natural Resources and Rural Development, Dr. Hassan Abdul-Gadir Hilal stressed the increase of awareness of danger of desertification in country, and the protection and preservation of land has gained top priority of the state's agenda.

During his address, Sunday, at the Banks Hall, to the workshop of the Draft National Action Plan to Combat Desertification, he indicated that the Government has taken several steps to address land issues and changes in their uses.

He added that the government has announced the major afforestation campaigns to restore forest cover and vegetation, and adopted the national goals and measures related to the program to neutralize land degradation, and the joint national and regional initiatives with the partners in the Sahel and Horn of Africa countries to combat desertification and reduce the risk of drought and land degradation.

He noted that the country is in need for the technical and financial assistances from the international organizations, the development partners and the donors countries, explaining that the development budget allocated by the state from the national income for the communities affected by the desertification amount to 8.4 in the year 2016 was not sufficient.

He pointed to the need for the national expertise for the studies and to identify the economic, financial and social costs that result from the desertification and land degradation reflected in the increase of rate of poverty, food insecurity, the decline of biological diversity, the reduction of land production, as well as the increase of conflicts, the immigration from the rural areas to the urban cities, stressing importance of raising awareness of the politicians and decision makers on the impacts of the desertification phenomena.

The Minister of Environment said that the workshop comes in time to precede the Conference of the parties of the Convention to Combat Desertification to be held in China in next mid-September, in which a new strategic framework for the Treaty for the period from 2018-2030 will be presented instead of the strategy in force from 2008 to 2018, adopted in 2007.

He noted that the workshop comes at a time when all the countries national programs of action are subject to revision and modernization in order to adapt them to the new strategy to enhance the implementation of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).