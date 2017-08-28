27 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Libya: Bashir Says Efforts Be Doubled for Sudanese Libya Politico-Economic Integration

Khartoum — President Omar Bashir on Sunday said Sudan and Libya should work earnstly to achieve integration which he said has been the dream of the people in the two countries.

The president said the people should make use of the huge resources they have, referring to the huge economic and agricultural resources in both Libya and the Sudan.

The president told the opening session of the official talks held here that he hopes that the visit of the chairman of the Libyan presidency Council, Sirajj, would be a good omen for exchange of visits by the private and public sectors.

He said Sudan welcomes any Libyan investment in the Sudan and welcomes Libya investors to this effect.

He said Sudan stands ready to provide all the necessary assistance to the Libyan investors when they come the Sudan.

He said Sudan had suffered from negative interventions by the outgoing Libyan regime which was dethroned by the Libyan people in a revolution, still it was regrettable that some Libyan groups continue to use Sudanese Darfur rebel elements as mercenaries to lead negative activities inside the Sudan and to undermine security both in Libya and in the Sudan and frustrate peaceful efforts for settlement of the dispute in Libya.

