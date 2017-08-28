Tanzania: Schools Chain Plans to Set Up New Institute in Arusha

Arusha — Encouraged by the recent performance in the national examinations, Feza Schools, a chain of education institutions with origins in Turkey, is planning to construct a new campus here in addition to its five-year old school in Arusha. The institution is currently negotiating for land in Arusha's prime area to put up a fully fledged primary school that would use the curriculum approved by the government.

"We are discussing with the owner of the land on this. We want to buy land from her or enter into a 50 year lease agreement," said Mr Hamza Iklay Emin, the principal headmaster of Feza Primary School, formerly Feza International Junior Academy.

He added that once the deal is reached between the school and the property owner at Uzunguni area in Arusha, Feza would build classes for an international academy similar to the ones in Dar es Salaam.

Feza International School chain established itself in Arusha in 2013 with a nursery school, later upgrading to Standard One last year and Standard Two and Three this year.

"We pick our pupils for Standard One only from our nurseries because we know their capacity. We will check the results and if they are good we admit them," Mr Emin told The Citizen.

He added pupils for Standard Three are picked from best performers in Standard One and Standard Two. He said doors for outsiders intending to join the more advanced primary school classes in Feza series but have to be vetted through an examination..

"We want to give the best education. Our nursery kids play doll. We also check their health and mental capacity and have to undergo one month pre-school tests," he explained, adding that the maximum per class is 20. According to Mr Emin, four additional classrooms have been put up at existing Feza primary school using the international curriculum which is located along Jacaranda road in Arusha.

"We needed at least six classrooms four our primary which will have six classes," he said, adding further that by next month the academy will have a total of 90 pupils (in three classes) and 100 pupils by the end of next year.