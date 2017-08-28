27 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: State Minister Reaffirm Sudan's Unchanged Position Towards Palestinian Cause

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hamid Mumtaz, on Sunday said Sudan's position towards the Palestinian cause remains unchanged and that Khartoum remains committed to the Arab position which is supportive of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The Minister who received the Palestinian ambassador to Khartoum, Dr Samir Abdul Gabar Taha, discussed the brotherly and deep relations and means of cementing cooperation between the two sides

The Palestinian ambassador has on the other hand expressed his people's appreciation of the support and strong backing by the Sudanese people for the Palestinian people. He also commended the hospitality of the Sudanese people towards the Palestinian community in the Sudan.

